Veteran Health Identification Card Event
Get your Veteran Health Identification Card while in Harrison
When:
Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
CBOC Entrance
814 US Highway 62-65 North, Suite 8
Harrison, AR
Cost:
Free
Harrison CBOC is hosted Veteran Health Identification Card Event.
A Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) is a photo ID card you’ll use to check in at your VA health care appointments.
You can bring any of these ID types:
- State-issued driver’s license, or
- U.S. passport, or
- Federal, state, or local government-issued photo ID showing your name, address, and date of birth
Note: If your ID doesn’t show your address, you’ll need to bring a separate document to confirm your address. This could be your electric bill, cable bill, voter registration card, or another mailed document.
See you there!