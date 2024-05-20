Get your Veteran Health Identification Card while in Harrison

When: Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: CBOC Entrance 814 US Highway 62-65 North, Suite 8 Harrison, AR Get directions on Google Maps to Harrison VA Clinic Cost: Free





Harrison CBOC is hosted Veteran Health Identification Card Event.

A Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) is a photo ID card you’ll use to check in at your VA health care appointments.

You can bring any of these ID types:

State-issued driver’s license, or

U.S. passport, or

Federal, state, or local government-issued photo ID showing your name, address, and date of birth

Note: If your ID doesn’t show your address, you’ll need to bring a separate document to confirm your address. This could be your electric bill, cable bill, voter registration card, or another mailed document.

See you there!