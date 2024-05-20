PACT ACT Information - The Veteran Day of Hope Learn about the PACT ACT during The Veteran Day of Hope Event When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: The O'Reilly Center 1518 E Dale Street Springfield, MO Get directions on Google Maps to The O'Reilly Center Cost: Free





While attending the Veteran Day of Hope event, stop by and talk Veteran Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) enrollment team to learn if you are available for services under the PACT ACT expansion. You will learn how to enroll, benefits provide and learn how to know if you have service connection benefits.