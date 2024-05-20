Skip to Content

PACT ACT Information - The Veteran Day of Hope

Learn about the PACT ACT during The Veteran Day of Hope Event

When:

Wed. May 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

The O'Reilly Center

1518 E Dale Street

Springfield, MO

Cost:

Free

While attending the Veteran Day of Hope event, stop by and talk Veteran Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) enrollment team to learn if you are available for services under the PACT ACT expansion. You will learn how to enroll, benefits provide and learn how to know if you have service connection benefits.

Last updated: