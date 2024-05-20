PACT ACT Information - The Veteran Day of Hope
Learn about the PACT ACT during The Veteran Day of Hope Event
When:
Wed. May 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
The O'Reilly Center
1518 E Dale Street
Springfield, MO
Cost:
Free
While attending the Veteran Day of Hope event, stop by and talk Veteran Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) enrollment team to learn if you are available for services under the PACT ACT expansion. You will learn how to enroll, benefits provide and learn how to know if you have service connection benefits.