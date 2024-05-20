Skip to Content

PACT ACT information at Vinita American Legion

PACT ACT information at Vinita American Legion in Oklahoma

When:

Tue. May 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Vinita American Legion

26585 S. 4410 Road

Vinita, OK

Cost:

Free

Come to  Vinita American Legion to talk with both Veteran Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) and East Oklahoma VA Health Care System to ask questions about enrollment and services under the PACT ACT expansion. You will learn how to enroll, benefits provide and learn how to know if you have service connection benefits.   

