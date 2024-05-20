PACT ACT information at Vinita American Legion PACT ACT information at Vinita American Legion in Oklahoma When: Tue. May 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Vinita American Legion 26585 S. 4410 Road Vinita, OK Get directions on Google Maps to Vinita American Legion Cost: Free





Come to Vinita American Legion to talk with both Veteran Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) and East Oklahoma VA Health Care System to ask questions about enrollment and services under the PACT ACT expansion. You will learn how to enroll, benefits provide and learn how to know if you have service connection benefits.