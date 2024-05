Veteran Town Hall Ask questions and hear from VHSO Senior Leadership When: Tue. Jun 4, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT Where: Missouri Veterans Commission 730 S. Wall Avenue Joplin, MO Get directions on Google Maps to Missouri Veterans Commission Cost: Free





Please join us for our Veteran Town Hall. This town hall is being held with the goal of ensuring Veterans, their families and beneficiaries are provided with the most current information. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions by VHSO's senior leadership.