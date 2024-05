When: Wed. Jun 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Building 21 1100 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR Get directions on Google Maps to Fayetteville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Come join VHSO as we celebrate the one year anniversary of the Virtual Health Resource Center.

This center helps patients and staff members with technology, mobile apps, and much more.

Help us celebrate and learn how the center can help you.