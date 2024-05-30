Skip to Content

PACT ACT EVENT - 188th Wing Military Benefits Fair

Get enrolled for healthcare at 188th Wing Military Benefits Fair

When:

Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

188th Wing Military Benefits Fair

4850 Leigh Avenue

Fort Smith, AR

Cost:

Free

Come visit the VA and see if you qualify for care.  With the PACT ACT expansion thousand of Veterans have not yet sign up for the care they earned while serving our country. Eligibility will able to answer any questions and help you through the process.  See you there!

