PACT ACT EVENT - 188th Wing Military Benefits Fair Get enrolled for healthcare at 188th Wing Military Benefits Fair When: Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: 188th Wing Military Benefits Fair 4850 Leigh Avenue Fort Smith, AR Get directions on Google Maps to 188th Wing Military Benefits Fair Cost: Free





Come visit the VA and see if you qualify for care. With the PACT ACT expansion thousand of Veterans have not yet sign up for the care they earned while serving our country. Eligibility will able to answer any questions and help you through the process. See you there!