PACT ACT EVENT - 188th Wing Military Benefits Fair
Get enrolled for healthcare at 188th Wing Military Benefits Fair
When:
Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
188th Wing Military Benefits Fair
4850 Leigh Avenue
Fort Smith, AR
Cost:
Free
Come visit the VA and see if you qualify for care. With the PACT ACT expansion thousand of Veterans have not yet sign up for the care they earned while serving our country. Eligibility will able to answer any questions and help you through the process. See you there!