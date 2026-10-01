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Start time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET

Health services

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri, and east Oklahoma . Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.

Primary care

Select a topic to learn more.

Emergency care

In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency department. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide emergency  care 24 hours a day, every day.  Our emergency room staff can help you with:

  • Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
  • Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away

Pharmacy

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

  • Pick up new prescriptions in person
  • Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
  • Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about our Pharmacy.

Learn more about our Pharmacy Residency Program.

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases.  Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

Mental health care

Select a topic to learn more.

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Learn more about Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)

Learn more about Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

Military sexual trauma care

Military sexual trauma can happen to anyone. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment or other threatening, offensive or unwanted sexual advances, activities or remarks that a Veteran experienced in the military. Our goal is to help improve quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to military sexual trauma. Our services include:

  • Counseling
  • Psychiatric care
  • Walk-in care

Learn more about military sexual trauma

Learn more about VHSO's Military Sexual Trauma program

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Specialty care

Select a topic to learn more.

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:

  • Hearing and balance evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
  • Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
  • Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
  • Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Blind and low vision rehabilitation

Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss

We help you get back the confidence and skills you need to lead an independent, fulfilling life after vision loss.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:

  • Comprehensive eye exams
  • Visual skills assessments
  • Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
  • Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

Cardiology

Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases

Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Our cardiology providers manage a wide range of heart conditions including limitations in blood flow to the heart (coronary artery disease), heart rhythm issues, and weakness of the pumping function of the heart (heart failure).  They utilize non-invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health.  Their efforts not only address current problems but also help to maintain heart function and avoid future heart problems.  Our services include clinical evaluation for heart disease, cardiac ultrasound (echocardiography), portable rhythm monitors, stress testing.

Critical care

If you or a Veteran you care about has a life-threatening injury, infection, illness or breathing problem, we offer comprehensive care and constant monitoring in our intensive care units (ICUs).

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Doctors in our intensive care unit (ICU) treat patients with serious illnesses or injuries requiring a level of care beyond what is given on the typical hospital ward.  This is important for patients who have a chance of quickly getting worse; they are usually the sickest patients in the hospital.  Their care can include the use of breathing machines, the use of medications that require minute by minute monitoring, and patients who require very frequent nursing care. 

  • Monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing with cardiac and oxygen telemetry
  • Help your lungs work using a mechanical ventilator
  • Provide nutrition through a feeding tube in your vein, nose or mouth
  • Drain urine from your bladder using a catheter
  • Give fluids and medicine through your vein using an IV pump
  • Help prevent blood clots in your legs by using inflatable compression wraps and boots

Dental/oral surgery

Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:

  • Routine exams and teeth cleaning
  • Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
  • Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
  • Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
  • Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
  • Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Dental Eligibility

Veterans often have questions about whether or not they can get dental care at the VA. Federal law limits the dental benefits provided by the VA. Below are some common questions about who may qualify for outpatient VA dental care.

Who is eligible for routine outpatient dental care?

  • Veterans who receive money for a service-connected dental disability, or those who are rated 100% service-connected (a temporary 100% rating is not eligible).
  • Veterans who were prisoners of war.
  • Veterans recently discharged from active duty who did not have their dental treatment completed before discharge. They can receive one-time treatment if their DD214 shows dental treatment was not completed. An application must be made within 180 days of separation from active duty.

Who is eligible for emergency dental care?

Treatment for patients not otherwise eligible is limited to treating a dental condition that endangers the patient's life or health. These patients will be billed for the treatment and referred to the private sector for routine care needs. The present fee for emergency care is $236.00 per visit.

If I received routine dental care while I was in the service, are my teeth service-connected?

No. Only those Veterans that have been rated under the 9900 series of the schedule for rating disabilities are service-connected for a dental condition.

Do any other Veterans receive outpatient dental care?

  • Veterans receiving outpatient medical care may receive focused dental care if the dental condition is determined by their VA medical and dental care providers to be complicating a medical condition currently under treatment by the VA.
  • Veterans approved for a VA vocational rehabilitation program that are referred by their rehabilitation counselor may receive focused dental care necessary to enable them to enter or remain in their rehabilitation training.
  • Veteran with a non-healing oral lesion might be seen for a head and neck oral cancer screening examination. Biopsies may be done to rule out oral cancer.
  • Patients who received dental treatment while hospitalized in the VA Medical Center may receive limited outpatient dental care to follow up on their dental condition from that hospitalization.

If I am not eligible for routine dental care from the VA, can I get information about reduced fee dental services available in the community?

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks does not have a comprehensive list for all of our catchment area. We advise you to look in your local community for further information.

The laws that determine who qualifies for dental care are even more complex than the summary given above. You may discuss your problems with your health care provider who can review your conditions. Your health care provider may refer you for a Dental Consult to determine if you are eligible for outpatient dental care.

If I am eligible for VA Dental Care, but choose to go to a private dentist instead, will the VA pay for my dental care?

A VA beneficiary may be referred for non-VA dental care with a valid and justifiable reason. This justification may include, but is not limited to, the need for timely access to care, geographic considerations or the inability to provide required services within VA.

Gastroenterology

Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening

Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs like your liver, pancreas and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:

  • Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
  • Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
  • Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
  • Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
  • 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux

Hematology/oncology

If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:

  • Chemotherapy
  • Blood and platelet transfusions
  • Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
  • Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
  • Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
  • Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells

HIV/hepatitis care

Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C

If you have a diagnosis of HIV or hepatitis A, B or C, we can provide you with the latest treatment methods and support. We also offer prevention education and testing for these infectious diseases.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

If you and your family are living with HIV or hepatitis, our dedicated professionals can provide compassionate care and counseling. Our confidential services include:

  • Hepatitis C screening
  • HIV testing and treatment
  • Medication (PEP) taken after potential exposure to HIV
  • Specialty care referrals
  • One-to-one patient education

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

MOVE! weight management

Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure

We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:

  • Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
  • Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
  • Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle

Learn more about MOVE!

Nephrology

Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension

Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like:

  • Dialysis preparation and referral
  • Home patient monitoring
  • Kidney transplant evaluation
  • Kidney disease education

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Optometry

Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration

Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Our eye care team of optometrists, ophthalmologists, opticians, nurses, and specialized eye technicians, manage eye conditions that are leading causes of:

  • Vision loss (including cataract, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy)
  • Low vision care
  • Routine eye exams
  • Eyeglasses prescriptions
  • Medically necessary contact lenses (for qualifying eye diseases)

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Pain management

If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:

  • Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
  • Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
  • Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
  • Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies
  • Interventional and Behavioral Pain Management
  • Pain modalities clinic (neurolumen and alpha stimulators)

Palliative and hospice care

Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:

  • Pain and symptom management
  • Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
  • Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
  • Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
  • Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:

  • Pain relief and joint mobilization
  • Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance and coordination
  • Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters and walking devices
  • Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
  • Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
  • Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial and neurological conditions

Podiatry

Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions

Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems, so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:

  • Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
  • Injections to reduce pain and swelling
  • Custom shoe inserts
  • Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, calluses, corns, ingrown toenails and nail trimming)
  • Eligible Veterans can receive diabetic shoes and socks and diabetic care

Prosthetics and rehabilitation

We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:

  • Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
  • Wheelchairs and other medical devices
  • Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision or are hearing impaired
  • Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
  • Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity and independence
  • Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing over time

Pulmonary medicine

Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems

Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:

  • Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
  • Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
  • Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
  • Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
  • Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas

Radiology

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. All services not available at all locations. Our services include:

  • X-ray
  • Ultrasound
  • Mammography (mammograms) (Not available at all locations)
  • Computer tomography (CT)
  • Positron emission tomography (PET)
  • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Rehabilitation and extended care

We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:

  • 24/7 nursing and medical care
  • Physical therapy
  • Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
  • Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
  • Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
  • To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.

Learn more about VA long-term care

Sleep medicine

Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking

The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:

  • Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
  • Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
  • Study your brain waves during sleep
  • Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
  • Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab. Home studies will be based off the Veteran's eligibility.
  • Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep

Smoking and tobacco cessation

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:

  • FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
  • Counseling in person or by phone
  • Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
  • SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
  • Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free

Learn more about how to quit

Surgery

If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:

  • Surgery Specialty Clinics: general surgery, dermatology, urology, orthopedics, gynecology, otolaryngology (ENT), optometry, podiatry, outpatient neurosurgery consultation, amputee evaluation, and PACT (Prevent Amputation Care Team).
  • Screening Clinic: Preoperative diagnostic tests, lab work and anesthesia work-up. This clinic allows patients to have their preoperative evaluation with minimal travel to the hospital.
  • Ambulatory Care: Approximately 85% of all surgical and invasive procedures are performed in an ambulatory care setting.
  • Inpatient and Postoperative Care

Social programs and services

Select a topic to learn more.

Caregiver support

If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured in service eras on/before May 7, 1975, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:

  • Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
  • Match you with services and benefits
  • Connect you with local resources and programs
  • Listen to you when you struggle

Learn more and connect with a support coordinator

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Minority Veteran care

We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:

  • Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
  • Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
  • Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
  • Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Patient advocates

VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:

  • Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans and Veterans with disabilities
  • Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation New Dawn (OND)

Learn more and connect with a patient advocate

Returning service member care

If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

At Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.

  • Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
  • Counseling and rehabilitation
  • Mental and behavioral health services
  • Family benefits counseling and assistance
  • Referral assistance

Learn more and connect with a coordinator

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Learn about Medical Foster Care

Learn about Veterans Justice Outreach - Arkansas

Learn about Veterans Justice Outreach - Southwest Missouri

Other services

Select a topic to learn more.

My HealtheVet coordinator

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:

  • Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
  • Check your lab and test results
  • Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
  • Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
  • View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
  • Enter or update your personal information

Learn more and register for My HealtheVet

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Learn more about telehealth

Travel reimbursement

If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).

  • Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
  • Mileage reimbursement debit cards

Learn more about VA travel pay reimbursement

Whole health

Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:

  • Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
  • Meditation and mindfulness training
  • Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
  • Massage and manual therapy

Learn more about VA whole health

Learn more about VHSO Whole Health