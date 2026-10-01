Health services
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri, and east Oklahoma . Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight
Mental health at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Learn about our leading clinical mental health work
Flu Vaccines now available
Looking for an easy way to stay healthy this season? Get your flu shot! Not only will you be protecting yourself, but you'll also be helping keep your loved ones safe and healthy. Getting a flu shot is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay healthy during the flu season. The flu can hit hard, especially for those with underlying health conditions – something many of us who have served know all too well.
Primary care
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Emergency care
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide emergency care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Learn more about our Pharmacy.
Learn more about our Pharmacy Residency Program.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Mental health care
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Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Learn more about Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)
Learn more about Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment or other threatening, offensive or unwanted sexual advances, activities or remarks that a Veteran experienced in the military. Our goal is to help improve quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
Learn more about military sexual trauma
Learn more about VHSO's Military Sexual Trauma program
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our cardiology providers manage a wide range of heart conditions including limitations in blood flow to the heart (coronary artery disease), heart rhythm issues, and weakness of the pumping function of the heart (heart failure). They utilize non-invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. Their efforts not only address current problems but also help to maintain heart function and avoid future heart problems. Our services include clinical evaluation for heart disease, cardiac ultrasound (echocardiography), portable rhythm monitors, stress testing.
Critical care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Doctors in our intensive care unit (ICU) treat patients with serious illnesses or injuries requiring a level of care beyond what is given on the typical hospital ward. This is important for patients who have a chance of quickly getting worse; they are usually the sickest patients in the hospital. Their care can include the use of breathing machines, the use of medications that require minute by minute monitoring, and patients who require very frequent nursing care.
- Monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing with cardiac and oxygen telemetry
- Help your lungs work using a mechanical ventilator
- Provide nutrition through a feeding tube in your vein, nose or mouth
- Drain urine from your bladder using a catheter
- Give fluids and medicine through your vein using an IV pump
- Help prevent blood clots in your legs by using inflatable compression wraps and boots
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Dental Eligibility
Veterans often have questions about whether or not they can get dental care at the VA. Federal law limits the dental benefits provided by the VA. Below are some common questions about who may qualify for outpatient VA dental care.
Who is eligible for routine outpatient dental care?
- Veterans who receive money for a service-connected dental disability, or those who are rated 100% service-connected (a temporary 100% rating is not eligible).
- Veterans who were prisoners of war.
- Veterans recently discharged from active duty who did not have their dental treatment completed before discharge. They can receive one-time treatment if their DD214 shows dental treatment was not completed. An application must be made within 180 days of separation from active duty.
Who is eligible for emergency dental care?
Treatment for patients not otherwise eligible is limited to treating a dental condition that endangers the patient's life or health. These patients will be billed for the treatment and referred to the private sector for routine care needs. The present fee for emergency care is $236.00 per visit.
If I received routine dental care while I was in the service, are my teeth service-connected?
No. Only those Veterans that have been rated under the 9900 series of the schedule for rating disabilities are service-connected for a dental condition.
Do any other Veterans receive outpatient dental care?
- Veterans receiving outpatient medical care may receive focused dental care if the dental condition is determined by their VA medical and dental care providers to be complicating a medical condition currently under treatment by the VA.
- Veterans approved for a VA vocational rehabilitation program that are referred by their rehabilitation counselor may receive focused dental care necessary to enable them to enter or remain in their rehabilitation training.
- Veteran with a non-healing oral lesion might be seen for a head and neck oral cancer screening examination. Biopsies may be done to rule out oral cancer.
- Patients who received dental treatment while hospitalized in the VA Medical Center may receive limited outpatient dental care to follow up on their dental condition from that hospitalization.
If I am not eligible for routine dental care from the VA, can I get information about reduced fee dental services available in the community?
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks does not have a comprehensive list for all of our catchment area. We advise you to look in your local community for further information.
The laws that determine who qualifies for dental care are even more complex than the summary given above. You may discuss your problems with your health care provider who can review your conditions. Your health care provider may refer you for a Dental Consult to determine if you are eligible for outpatient dental care.
If I am eligible for VA Dental Care, but choose to go to a private dentist instead, will the VA pay for my dental care?
A VA beneficiary may be referred for non-VA dental care with a valid and justifiable reason. This justification may include, but is not limited to, the need for timely access to care, geographic considerations or the inability to provide required services within VA.
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs like your liver, pancreas and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Hematology/oncology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
HIV/hepatitis care
Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
If you and your family are living with HIV or hepatitis, our dedicated professionals can provide compassionate care and counseling. Our confidential services include:
- Hepatitis C screening
- HIV testing and treatment
- Medication (PEP) taken after potential exposure to HIV
- Specialty care referrals
- One-to-one patient education
Laboratory and pathology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like:
- Dialysis preparation and referral
- Home patient monitoring
- Kidney transplant evaluation
- Kidney disease education
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our eye care team of optometrists, ophthalmologists, opticians, nurses, and specialized eye technicians, manage eye conditions that are leading causes of:
- Vision loss (including cataract, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy)
- Low vision care
- Routine eye exams
- Eyeglasses prescriptions
- Medically necessary contact lenses (for qualifying eye diseases)
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Pain management
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies
- Interventional and Behavioral Pain Management
- Pain modalities clinic (neurolumen and alpha stimulators)
Palliative and hospice care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial and neurological conditions
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems, so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Custom shoe inserts
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, calluses, corns, ingrown toenails and nail trimming)
- Eligible Veterans can receive diabetic shoes and socks and diabetic care
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing over time
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. All services not available at all locations. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms) (Not available at all locations)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Rehabilitation and extended care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab. Home studies will be based off the Veteran's eligibility.
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- Surgery Specialty Clinics: general surgery, dermatology, urology, orthopedics, gynecology, otolaryngology (ENT), optometry, podiatry, outpatient neurosurgery consultation, amputee evaluation, and PACT (Prevent Amputation Care Team).
- Screening Clinic: Preoperative diagnostic tests, lab work and anesthesia work-up. This clinic allows patients to have their preoperative evaluation with minimal travel to the hospital.
- Ambulatory Care: Approximately 85% of all surgical and invasive procedures are performed in an ambulatory care setting.
- Inpatient and Postoperative Care
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured in service eras on/before May 7, 1975, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
At Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Learn about Medical Foster Care
Learn about Veterans Justice Outreach - Arkansas
Learn about Veterans Justice Outreach - Southwest Missouri
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Travel reimbursement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
Whole health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
Learn more about VA whole health