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Caregiver support

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Joseph Wilson LCSW

Program Manager

VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Phone:

Email: Joseph.wilson6@va.gov

Mackenzie Birdsong LCSW

PCAFC Coordinator

VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Phone:

Email: mackenzie.birdsong@va.gov

Sherry Braslavsky LCSW

PGCSS Coordinator

VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care

Phone:

Email: sherry.braslavsky@va.gov

Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Fayetteville Arkansas region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

Other resources

  • Different conditions and diagnoses require different care. The VA Caregiver Support Program offers specific training, educational resources, and tools to help you succeed.

  • The National Resource Directory highlights programs for service members and Veterans across the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, other U.S. Government agencies, and associated organizations.

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