Patient advocates
The patient advocates/representatives at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Connect with a patient advocate
Paula Dickson
Fayetteville Patient Representative
VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Phone:
Jesse Roseboom
Fayetteville Patient Representative
VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Phone:
Cynthia Harvey
Patient Representative -Cover for: Joplin, MO and Jay. OK
VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Phone:
Cynthia Mead
Branson and Springfield Patient Representative
VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Phone:
Brenda Wadley
Fayetteville Patient Representative
VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Phone:
James May
Patient Representative
VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Phone: