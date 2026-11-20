Women Veteran care
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a Women Veteran Program Manager
Heather Dawn Hannah
Deputy Women Veteran Program Manager/Acting WVPM
VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Phone:
Email: heather.hannah@va.gov
Cortina Pierce
Women's Health Clinical Champion/Acting WHMD
VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Phone:
Email: cortina.pierce@va.gov
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology (Provided at Fayetteville and Joplin)
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services