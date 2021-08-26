Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment
information.
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
Hearing and balance evaluations
Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
If you or a Veteran you care about has a life-threatening injury, infection, illness or breathing problem, we offer comprehensive care and constant monitoring in our intensive care units (ICUs).
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Doctors in our intensive care units (ICUs) treat patients with serious illnesses or injuries, such as life-threatening infections, severe burns, brain injuries, and organ failure. Our critical care doctors (called intensivists) and nurses provide you with a full range of services, like:
Monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing with cardiac and oxygen telemetry
Help your lungs work using a mechanical ventilator
Provide nutrition through a feeding tube in your vein, nose or mouth
Drain urine from your bladder using a catheter
Give fluids and medicine through your vein using an IV pump
Help prevent blood clots in your legs by using inflatable compression wraps and boots
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
Routine exams and teeth cleaning
Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Common conditions: reflux, GERD, Barrett's esophagus, endoscopy, colonoscopy
Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer screening and treatment for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas—like reflux, Crohn’s disease, hepatitis and pancreatitis.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Common conditions: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis A/B/C
If you have a diagnosis of HIV or hepatitis A, B or C, we can provide you with the latest treatment methods and support. We also offer prevention education and testing for these infectious diseases.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
If you and your family are living with HIV or hepatitis, our dedicated professionals can provide compassionate care and counseling. Our confidential services include:
Hepatitis C screening
HIV testing and treatment
Medication (PEP) taken after potential exposure to HIV
Specialty care referrals
One-to-one patient education
If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
Chemotherapy
Blood and platelet transfusions
Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
Job training, life skills development, and education
Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) or a related identity. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
Hormone therapy
Substance use and alcohol treatment
Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
Mental health care
Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
Testing for infectious diseases
Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
Autopsy services
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
Marriage and relationship problems
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
Military sexual trauma can happen to both genders. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
Check your lab and test results
Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like:
Dialysis preparation and referral
Home patient monitoring
Kidney transplant evaluation
Kidney disease education
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
Cardiovascular and heart health
Chronic kidney disease
Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
Eating disorders and digestive health
Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
Weight management
Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
Pain and symptom management
Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
Advocate for patient and family rights
Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
Pick up new prescriptions in person
Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
Safely dispose of medicines
Learn more about our pharmacy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
Pain relief and joint mobilization
Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
Labs and blood work
Mental health care
Women's health care
Radiology
Social services
Telehealth
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Our radiology service uses imaging to help screen for, diagnose and treat disease. We provide X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, MRI, CT and PET scans and other imaging procedures.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
X-ray
Ultrasound
Mammography (mammograms)
Computer tomography (CT)
Positron emission tomography (PET)
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
24/7 nursing and medical care
Physical therapy
Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
Wheelchairs and other medical devices
Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
At VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
Home health services
Legal services
Transportation
Community living
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
Care we provide at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
Surgery Specialty Clinics: general surgery, dermatology, urology, orthopedics, gynecology, otolaryngology (ENT), optometry, podiatry, outpatient neurosurgery consultation, amputee evaluation, and PACT (Prevent Amputation Care Team).
Screening Clinic: Preoperative diagnostic tests, lab work and anesthesia work-up. This clinic allows patients to have their preoperative evaluation with minimal travel to the hospital.
Ambulatory Care: Approximately 85% of all surgical and invasive procedures are performed in an ambulatory care setting.
Inpatient and Postoperative Care
If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
Whole health puts you at the center of care, rather than your illnesses or conditions. We work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
Mental health care and counseling
Lifestyle wellness services
Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation