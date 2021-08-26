Fort Smith VA Clinic

From Interstate 40 Eastbound: Exit at Roland, and drive six miles on highway 64 to downtown Fort Smith.

From Interstate 40 Westbound & from North I 540 & Fayetteville, take Interstate 40 westbound to I 540 south. Exit west on Rogers Ave. and continue to downtown.

In the downtown area: On Rogers or Garrison Ave turn south at Towson Ave. Turn left onto Dodson Ave. Continue for two blocks and the Fort Smith Clinic is on the right in the Baptist Health building.