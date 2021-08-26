Fort Smith VA Clinic
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Gene Taylor Veterans' Outpatient Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Handicap Accessible: Full and easy access for all Veterans.
From Interstate 40 Eastbound: Exit at Roland, and drive six miles on highway 64 to downtown Fort Smith.
From Interstate 40 Westbound & from North I 540 & Fayetteville, take Interstate 40 westbound to I 540 south. Exit west on Rogers Ave. and continue to downtown.
In the downtown area: On Rogers or Garrison Ave turn south at Towson Ave. Turn left onto Dodson Ave. Continue for two blocks and the Fort Smith Clinic is on the right in the Baptist Health building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
In the spotlight at VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Health services offered here
