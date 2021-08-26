 Skip to Content
Fort Smith VA Clinic

Address

1500 Dodson Avenue
Fort Smith, AR 72917-5128

Phone numbers

Main phone: 479-441-2600
Mental health clinic: 479-441-2600 x62807

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Gene Taylor Veterans' Outpatient Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. 

Handicap Accessible: Full and easy access for all Veterans.

From Interstate 40 Eastbound: Exit at Roland, and drive six miles on highway 64 to downtown Fort Smith.

From Interstate 40 Westbound & from North I 540 & Fayetteville, take Interstate 40 westbound to I 540 south. Exit west on Rogers Ave. and continue to downtown.

In the downtown area: On Rogers or Garrison Ave turn south at Towson Ave. Turn left onto Dodson Ave. Continue for two blocks and the Fort Smith Clinic is on the right in the Baptist Health building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

