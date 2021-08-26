 Skip to Content
Gene Taylor Veterans' Outpatient Clinic

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

1850 West Republic Road
Springfield, MO 65807-5730

Phone numbers

Main phone: 844-501-8387 x64500
Mental health clinic: 417-891-4800 x64515

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-730PM
  • Wed: 800AM-730PM
  • Thu: 800AM-730PM
  • Fri: 800AM-730PM
  • Sat: 800AM-430PM
  • Sun: Closed
Gene Taylor Veterans' Outpatient Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Gene Taylor Veterans' Outpatient Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. 

Handicap Accessible:  Full and easy access for all Veterans.

Driving directions from Tulsa/Joplin

Take Interstate-44 East toward Springfield/Kansas City, Merge onto James River Fwy/MO-360 E via exit 69 toward route 60; stay straight to go onto James River Fwy/US-60/MO-13E; Take Kansas Expressway exit towards MO-13N; Take slight right onto Kansas Expressway; Turn left onto Republic, clinic is on right.

Driving directions from Fort Leonard Wood

Take Interstate-44 W toward Springfield; Merge onto US-65 S exit 82A toward Branson; Merge into US-60W; Take Kansas Expwy exit toward 10-13N; Slight left onto S Kansas Expwy; Turn left onto Republic Rd; Clinic is on right.

Van services for Veterans

DAV Vans

Hours: Monday-Thursday

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

