Gene Taylor Veterans' Outpatient Clinic
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-730PM
- Wed: 800AM-730PM
- Thu: 800AM-730PM
- Fri: 800AM-730PM
- Sat: 800AM-430PM
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Gene Taylor Veterans' Outpatient Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Handicap Accessible: Full and easy access for all Veterans.
Driving directions from Tulsa/Joplin
Take Interstate-44 East toward Springfield/Kansas City, Merge onto James River Fwy/MO-360 E via exit 69 toward route 60; stay straight to go onto James River Fwy/US-60/MO-13E; Take Kansas Expressway exit towards MO-13N; Take slight right onto Kansas Expressway; Turn left onto Republic, clinic is on right.
Driving directions from Fort Leonard Wood
Take Interstate-44 W toward Springfield; Merge onto US-65 S exit 82A toward Branson; Merge into US-60W; Take Kansas Expwy exit toward 10-13N; Slight left onto S Kansas Expwy; Turn left onto Republic Rd; Clinic is on right.
Van services for Veterans
DAV Vans
Hours: Monday-Thursday
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Health services offered here
