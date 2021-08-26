Jay VA Clinic
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Jay VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Handicapped Accessible: Full and easy access for all Veterans.
Driving Directions from Grove, OK
Take Highway OK-10/OK-25/E 3RD Street toward South Main Street. Turn left onto Main Street. Continue straight on Main Street. The Jay VA Clinic is located on the right, across from the Jay Mini Storage and Church of Christ.
Driving Directions from Taqhlequah, OK
Take Highway US-412 E. Take US-59/OK-10 exit towards Kansas and Tahlequah. Turn left onto US-59/OK-10. The Jay VA Clinic is located on the left, across from the Jay Mini Storage and Church of Christ.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.