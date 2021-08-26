 Skip to Content
Jay VA Clinic

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

1569 North Main Street
Jay, OK 74346-2903

Phone numbers

Main phone: 888-424-8387
Mental health clinic: 479-444-5048 x65048

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Jay VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Jay VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. 

Handicapped Accessible: Full and easy access for all Veterans.

Driving Directions from Grove, OK

Take Highway OK-10/OK-25/E 3RD Street toward South Main Street. Turn left onto Main Street. Continue straight on Main Street. The Jay VA Clinic is located on the right, across from the Jay Mini Storage and Church of Christ.

Driving Directions from Taqhlequah, OK

Take Highway US-412 E. Take US-59/OK-10 exit towards Kansas and Tahlequah. Turn left onto US-59/OK-10. The Jay VA Clinic is located on the left, across from the Jay Mini Storage and Church of Christ.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

