Joplin VA Clinic

Address

3015 South Connecticut Avenue
Joplin, MO 64804-3035

Phone numbers

Main phone: 800-691-8387

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Joplin VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. 

Handicap Accessible: Full and easy access for all Veterans.

Driving directions from Tulsa, OK

Take Interstate-244/US-412 E toward Joplin; Follow I-44 to MO-43N/MO-86/Hearnes Blvd/S. Main St; Take exit 6 from I-44E; Turn left onto S. Main; Turn right onto E. 32nd Street; Turn left onto Connecticut Avenue; Clinic is on your right

Driving directions from Springfield, MO

Take Interstate-44 W toward Joplin; Take exit 8 onto 1-49 Bus Loop N, Range Line Road-keep right; Turn left onto E. 32nd Street; Turn right onto Connecticut Avenue; Clinic is on your right

Van services for Veterans

DAV Vans

Hours: Monday-Thursday

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

