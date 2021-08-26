Joplin VA Clinic
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 800AM-430PM
- Tue: 800AM-430PM
- Wed: 800AM-430PM
- Thu: 800AM-430PM
- Fri: 800AM-430PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Joplin VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Handicap Accessible: Full and easy access for all Veterans.
Driving directions from Tulsa, OK
Take Interstate-244/US-412 E toward Joplin; Follow I-44 to MO-43N/MO-86/Hearnes Blvd/S. Main St; Take exit 6 from I-44E; Turn left onto S. Main; Turn right onto E. 32nd Street; Turn left onto Connecticut Avenue; Clinic is on your right
Driving directions from Springfield, MO
Take Interstate-44 W toward Joplin; Take exit 8 onto 1-49 Bus Loop N, Range Line Road-keep right; Turn left onto E. 32nd Street; Turn right onto Connecticut Avenue; Clinic is on your right
Van services for Veterans
DAV Vans
Hours: Monday-Thursday
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
