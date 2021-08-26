 Skip to Content
Ozark VA Clinic

Address

2713 West Commercial Street
Ozark, AR 72949-3409

Phone numbers

Main phone: 877-760-8387
Mental health clinic: 479-508-1000 x60930

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Ozark VA Clinic

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Driving Directions from Fort Smith, Arkansas

Take I-40E towards Alma/Little Rock. Take exit 35 onto AR-23 S. Turn right onto West Commercial Street. The Ozark Clinic is located on the left side of the road.

Driving Directions from Little Rock, Arkansas

Take I-40 W. Take exit 37 onto AR-219 S. Turn left at N 3rd Street. Turn right onto West Commercial Street. The Ozark Clinic is located on the left side of the road.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Health services offered here

