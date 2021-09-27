Programs
Explore Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Prepare for your visit. Everyone entering our facilities is screened and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video.
COVID-19 Vaccines: All Veterans, spouses, and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in. Please call 1-800-691-8387 ext. 67979 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Visit our COVID-19 vaccine page
For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website
For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.
