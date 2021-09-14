Medical Foster Home
An affordable option for long-term care where the cost per month is based on the care needs and income of the Veteran. These are safe and caring homes in the community where the Veteran receives 24-hour care and supervision in a family setting as well as medical care within the home provided by the Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) team.
Program Eligibility
- Veterans who are unable to safely live independently due to functional, cognitive, or psychosocial impairment.
- Veterans who prefer a non-institutional setting for their long-term care, but do not need nursing home or hospital care if a Medical Foster Home (MFH) is available.
- Veterans who have financial resources to pay the cost of care. The financial agreement is between the caregiver and the Veteran and/or Veteran’s family and/or legal representative.
Caregiver and Home Requirements
- Caregiver must be at least 21 years old, financially stable, and have some formal or informal caregiving experience.
- Caregiver must be willing to accept and follow the Veteran’s treatment plan and meet all training requirements.
- The home must be owned or rented by the caregiver, and must be the caregiver’s primary residence.
- Home must have first-floor bedrooms, including caregiver’s, and first-floor bath.
- The home must be designed, equipped, and maintained to provide a home-like environment, as well as safety and supervision for the MFH Veteran.
- Residences are limited to no more than three Veterans.
Current Medical Foster Home Locations
- Galena, MO
- Joplin, MO
- Springfield, MO
- Bella Vista, AR
- Lincoln, AR (2)
- Springdale, AR
- Siloam Springs, AR
- Fort Smith, AR (2)
To learn more about the Medical Foster Home Program, please contact Social Work at 479-443-4301 ext. 65065.
Individuals interested in becoming a caregiver are also encouraged to call.