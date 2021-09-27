Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)
The Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM) program seeks to optimize the health status, quality of life, and community functioning of Veterans diagnosed with serious mental illness who frequently utilize VA mental health inpatient and emergency services.
Veterans who live within one hour’s drive from VAMC campus and who are diagnosed with a severe and persistent mental illness. These veterans need more intensive services than traditional mental health services can offer. MHICM appropriate diagnoses include Schizophrenia, Bipolar disorder, Schizoaffective disorder, Major Depression Recurrent with psychosis and severe PTSD with psychosis. High hospital usage along with severe functional impairment may be evidence of the need for MHICM services.
The MHICM program is located at 222 E. Township Fayetteville, AR 72703.
Hours are Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. CT.
- Provide intensive, flexible community support
- Improve health status by reducing psychiatric symptoms & substance abuse
- Reduce hospital use and dependency
- Improve community adjustment, functioning, and quality of life
- Enhance satisfaction with services
-
Reduce treatment cost
- High intensity of care
- Services provided in the community
- Involving natural support systems when possible
- Focus on Recovery & Rehabilitation
- Small Veteran to staff ratio
- Multidisciplinary team approach to treatment
-
Assertive team approach to treatment
Mindi Littleton LCSW
MHICM/PRRC/RANGE Cooredinator
VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Phone: 479-582-7110
Email: Mindi.Littleton@va.gov