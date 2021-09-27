Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
What our Name Means: PRRC Psychosocial– Psychological (mental/emotional) Health within a social environment. Rehabilitation– The development of skills and supports to achieve goals; despite mental and/or physical challenges. Recovery– Regaining purpose, a positive sense of self, the role of full citizen and community member, the capacity to cope with and overcome adversity, awareness of the gifts and lessons learned through healing. Center– A place to address each individual’s needs, honor strengths and cultural values, and actively encourage and support involvement in the community.
- Diagnosis of a serious mental illness
- Desire for recovery
- Consult from a mental health provider within the VA
- The Fayetteville PRRC supports Veterans who have mental illnesses (such as Schizophrenia, Major Depression, Bipolar Disorder and Severe PTSD) in developing skills, support systems, and wellness strategies to help improve their quality of life. Veterans participate in classes aimed at helping them become more involved in their community by managing their symptoms, improving communication and coping skills.
- The program helps Veterans with mental illness lead more fulfilling lives and develops their full potential. The foundation of the program is a strong belief that all people, regardless of the presence of physical or mental symptoms, have the power to learn and grow, the right to dignity and respect for all citizens, and the opportunity to enjoy and benefit from meaningful work and play as productive community members.
- Renewed sense of purpose: Setting and achieving personal goals, having a sense of purpose, renewing commitment.
- Personal empowerment: Developing and maintaining a sense of personal empowerment, decision-making, active citizenship, responsibility, internal focus of control.
- Optimizing psychiatric symptom management: Achieving and maintaining optimal psychiatric symptom management; feeling in control of one’s illness.
- Interpersonal fulfillment: Developing and maintaining satisfying personal relationships and friendships to include relationships and friendships outside a mental health system.
- Life satisfaction: Achieving and maintaining a sense of well-being; improved quality of life or satisfaction.
- Optimism and hope: Developing and maintaining a sense of optimism, renewing hope.
- Involvement in personally meaningful activities: Involvement or participation in personal, meaningful activities as determined by the Veteran.
- Overcoming stigma: Overcoming personal or externally induced stigma (prejudice).
- Work: Working for pay or volunteering at least part-time and/or enrolling in a full-time or part-time educational program directed towards a vocational goal.
- Community involvement/integration: Participating in activities that are in the Veteran’s community of choice (e.g. Veteran service organizations, local government, church, political groups, National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI), Mental Health America (MHA), book clubs, school systems, sports and recreation and/or art and music endeavors)
- Meeting basic needs: Obtaining basic needs (food, shelter, finances).
- Optimizing physical health: Physical health maintenance and promotion (medical problems, weight management, blood pressure, sleep hygiene).
- Spirituality: Development and practice of a preferred spiritual life.
- Enjoyment and fun: Activities of personal choice that allow the Veteran to become involved with the community and provide opportunity for growth through historical visits, cultural exploration and hands-on educational experiences.
- PRRC is an outpatient program.
- PRRC will provide a therapeutic and supportive learning environment for Veterans and is designed to maximize functioning in all domains.
- Following the screening and intake process, Veterans will initially be able to participate in the program on a drop in basis based on an as needed criteria.
- PRRC will offer a menu of daily treatment alternatives with sufficient variety to support meaningful choice. Veterans will make selections based on their perception of how their programming choices will assist them with goal attainment.
- In general, Veteran participation diminishes over time as skills are acquired to assume meaningful roles in the community.
Mindi Littleton LCSW
MHICM/PRRC/RANGE Cooredinator
VA Fayetteville Arkansas health care
Phone: 479-582-7110
Email: Mindi.Littleton@va.gov
The PRRC clinic is located at 222 E. Township Fayetteville, AR 72703.
Hours are Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. CT.