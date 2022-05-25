How is a TeleChaplaincy consultation similar to a physical visit?

While TeleChaplaincy visits are not the same as face-to-face visits, Veterans can discuss their concerns with a Chaplain using video, using VA Video Connect, in the same manner they would converse with a Chaplain if they were physically in the same room. Any concern can be discussed, and services not immediately available may be arranged. Religious sacraments and rites may be available at a local place of worship. Literature and sacred texts can be requested.

TeleChaplaincy Services:

Help with post-deployment reintegration

Prayer

Spiritual crisis intervention

End of life planning

Grief Counseling

Bereavement support

Marriage counseling

Decision making

Read/discuss scripture

Connect Veterans with spiritual leaders of a particular faith group, if requested

Other guidance

Group Discussions: Finding Meaning Group: Veterans are invited to attend this group that discusses hope, meaning of life, courage, happiness, overcoming challenges, sources of consolation, forgiveness, loss and grief, inspirational stories, gratitude, finding a purpose, guilt, and more. Veterans must have a consult to attend the group. This is not a religious event.

For more information, please contact your VA provider or call Chaplain Service at 479-443-4301 ext. 65122.