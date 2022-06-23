Whole Health
The Whole Health system of care empowers and equips Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being and to live their life to the fullest. VA partners with Veterans at the point of separation from active duty and throughout their relationship with VA.
Whole Health works with Veterans traditional, medical treatment plans and creates a Personal Health Plan or PHP. Your PHP is made up from what YOU tell us matters most and what YOU want your health for. Providers listen and partner with Veterans and choose activities, groups, and health approaches that support their health care journey.
VHSO’s Whole Health (WH) system of care offers:
- Chiropractors
- Acupuncture
- Wellness Coaching
- Yoga
- Tai Chi
- Mindfulness
- MOVE for Weight Loss (Partnering with Nutrition Service)
- Specific WH activities and groups for Women Veterans
- Drumming Circles
- Cooking Classes
- Movement groups
- Health Summits and Health Fairs
- And we are always looking for new ways to share WH with Veterans, caregivers, and families
To access VHSO’s Whole Health system of care, please call the Program Manager at 479-443-4301 extension 65733 or ask your provider for a WH consult.