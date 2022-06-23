Whole Health works with Veterans traditional, medical treatment plans and creates a Personal Health Plan or PHP. Your PHP is made up from what YOU tell us matters most and what YOU want your health for. Providers listen and partner with Veterans and choose activities, groups, and health approaches that support their health care journey.

VHSO’s Whole Health (WH) system of care offers:

Chiropractors

Acupuncture

Wellness Coaching

Yoga

Tai Chi

Mindfulness

MOVE for Weight Loss (Partnering with Nutrition Service)

Specific WH activities and groups for Women Veterans

Drumming Circles

Cooking Classes

Movement groups

Health Summits and Health Fairs

And we are always looking for new ways to share WH with Veterans, caregivers, and families

To access VHSO’s Whole Health system of care, please call the Program Manager at 479-443-4301 extension 65733 or ask your provider for a WH consult.