Embra K. Jackson, III was appointed as the Associate Medical Center Director for the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) November 5, 2023.

Mr. Jackson was the Senior Health Systems Specialist for the Office of the Deputy Network Director at the South Central VA Healthcare Network since December 2020. Prior to that position he served as the Operations Manager for VISN 16.He will oversee Fiscal, Engineering, Logistics, VA Police, Health Administration Service, Emergency Management, Health Information Management Service, and Veteran Transportation Service.

A native of Jackson, Mississippi, he has more than 15 years of experience with the Veterans Health Administration. Mr. Jackson has an exceptional background and possesses the leadership, knowledge and skills necessary to successfully provide leadership to VHSO. Many of you may already know him from his previous roles with the Clinical Contact Centers, OIT and Voluntary Service.

Mr. Jackson holds a Master of Public Health from Jackson State University and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Rust College. He is a member of the ACHE and is the recipient of the 2021 Early Careerist for ACHE.

Mr. Jackson enjoys spending time with his wife and 5 children, new Doberman (Cleopatra), traveling and the New Orleans SAINTS.