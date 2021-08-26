James L. Warren

Mr. Warren served honorably in the United States Army as an Armor Crewman with 25 years devoted to the Veteran Administration Service. Prior to this role, he served as Acting Assistant/Associate Director in addition to the Business Office Chief for both the Memphis, Tennessee and Boston, Massachusetts VA Healthcare Systems, Medical Administrative Officer for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, and Operations Manager for Radiology at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois.

He is originally from Chicago, Illinois where he obtained his Associates Degree in Radiology and Bachelors of Arts, Business, and Technology. Following, he obtained a Master’s degree in in Business Administration with Health Administrative focus, then distinguished himself with a Fellows American College of Healthcare Executives Certification. Mr. Warren is a proud father of both a 10 year old son and 6 year old daughter. He enjoys biking, bowling, traveling, and a good comedy or action movie. He is deeply committed to the Veteran and employee experience.