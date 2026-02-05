Jennifer Turner, MD, will act as the Interim Chief of Staff for the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks starting January 21, 2025.

Before this detail, Dr. Turner served as the Chief of Radiology Department at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) for the past six years. Dr. Turner has lived and practiced medicine in Northwest Arkansas for the past 22 years.

Dr. Turner earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas, before pursuing her medical education at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Medicine in Little Rock, Arkansas. She furthered her education by completing a Radiology Residency Program at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, where she was honored to serve as Chief Resident.

Dr. Turner's commitment to serving Veterans is deeply personal; her grandfather, also a physician, served in both World War II and the Korean War, while her father was a physician during the Vietnam War, both proudly serving in the United States Navy. This legacy of service fuels her passion for providing exceptional care to Veterans and underscores her dedication to the mission of VHSO.

Outside of her professional responsibilities, Dr. Turner enjoys spending quality time with her family, exploring new travel destinations, maintaining an active lifestyle, and passionately supporting her alma mater, the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.