One can or one truck load, no food donation is too big or too small
When it comes to helping Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks (VHSO) food insecure Veterans in need, no food donation is too big or too small. From one can of soup to one truck load of groceries, every donation helps.
VA Health Chat App Available to Veterans at VHSO
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has a new tool for Fayetteville Veterans to get immediate answers to their minor health care questions.
A recipe for health
When the community works together, great things happen. That’s what’s happening at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO).