Stories

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks top stories.

One can or one truck load, no food donation is too big or too small

When it comes to helping Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks (VHSO) food insecure Veterans in need, no food donation is too big or too small. From one can of soup to one truck load of groceries, every donation helps.

Elizabeth Childs placing food in pantry

VA Health Chat App Available to Veterans at VHSO

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has a new tool for Fayetteville Veterans to get immediate answers to their minor health care questions.

VA Health Care Chat

A recipe for health

When the community works together, great things happen. That’s what’s happening at Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO).

Looking at recipe
