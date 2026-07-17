VA Health Chat App Available to Veterans at VHSO

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has a new tool for Fayetteville Veterans to get immediate answers to their minor health care questions.

The VA Health Chat App allows Veterans to quickly connect with a VA health care team member through secure chat.

This tool opens new doors for Veterans to receive answers to health questions, especially in cases where a Veteran may have issues using voice communications.

In as little as 60 seconds, connect with VA.

There are times when it is hard to tell whether you need to be seen by a doctor or not. With VA Health Chat you can quickly connect to a VA health care team member, ready to give you medical advice. The VA team member can help determine if you need to come in for an appointment, can identify next steps with medication issues, and more. With VA Health Chat, you can also schedule an appointment or cancel an existing one.

VA Health Chat is care that fits in with your schedule.

Health care can be complex. VA Health Chat makes it simpler by giving Veterans access to care without having to step foot in a facility. VA Health Chat lets you order prescriptions from wherever you can access your mobile device or internet browser. VA health care team members are available for chat between 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM local time, Monday through Friday, excluding Federal holidays.

Connect through secure messaging.

To securely chat with a VA health care team member, you’ll need to sign on with an ID.me or Login.gov account. To use secure messaging, you will need internet access. VA Health Chat is available through internet browsers, on the VA App Store, and on the VA Launchpad app. It is also available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Learn how to create an ID.me or Login.gov account

Let us know what you think.

When using VA Health Chat, please be sure to complete the survey at the end of your chat encounters. Your feedback will help us determine if VA Health Chat availability should be expanded to more locations.