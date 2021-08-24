Internships and fellowships
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Pharmacy Residency Program
The PGY-1 Residency in Pharmacy Practice is accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
Overview
The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks PGY1 Pharmacy Residency provides professional training in various clinical settings; inpatient and outpatient pharmacy services, pharmacokinetic dosing, patient education and counseling, and administrative services.
Clinical rotations provide the opportunity to practice direct patient care in a variety of pharmacotherapy settings.
Required 6-Week Learning Experiences
- Acute Care
- Home-Base Primary Care (HBPC)
- Mental Health
- Orientation
- Patient-Aligned Care Team (PACT)
- 1 Required "Selective" Learning Experience: possible learning experience options include: initial experience in Oncology or an additional learning experience in Acute Care, Mental Health, or PACT.
Required Longitudinal Learning Experiences
- Drug Information
- Education: requires participation in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program
- Evaluation of Medication Use Systems
- Management
- Resident Project
- Staffing
- Paid administrative leave to attend local, state, and national pharmacy conferences
- Rotation flexibility and diversity
- Teaching opportunities with pharmacy students
- Required participation in the UAMS College of Pharmacy Teaching Certification Program; http://go.uams.edu/tcp
- Vacation and sick leave that accrues through the year
- Ten days of paid holiday leave
- Health insurance with prescription coverage, dental, and vision
- Office space with computer
- Scrubs and professional lab coats provided
The complete list of the competencies, goals, and objectives commensurate with those of the ASHP Learning Objectives for PGY1 Residency Training will be provided to each successful candidate. The global competency area of the residency include, but are not limited to:
• In collaboration with the health care team, provide safe and effective patient care to a diverse range of patients, including those with multiple co-morbidities, high-risk medication regimens, and multiple medications following a consistent patient care process.
• Ensure continuity of care during patient transitions between care settings.
• Prepare, dispense, and manage medications to support safe and effective drug therapy for patients.
• Demonstrate ability to evaluate and investigate practice, review data, and assimilate scientific evidence to improve patient care and/or the medication use system.
• Demonstrate leadership skills.
• Demonstrate management skills.
• Provide effective medication and practice-related education to patients, caregivers, health care professionals, students, and the public (individuals and groups).
• Effectively employs appropriate preceptors’ roles when engaged in teaching (e.g., students, pharmacy technicians, or other health care professionals).
While the residency provides a wide range of learning experiences (as mentioned in the overview), the learning experiences listed below are required for completion of the program:
Pharmacy Orientation
The Pharmacy Orientation learning experience is a required learning experience for the PGY1 pharmacy resident. This is a 5-week learning experience in which the resident will be oriented to the facility, pharmacy service, and the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program. The resident will receive specialized training with pertinent VA computer software. The resident will complete paperwork with Human Resources and begin Pharmacy Service orientation on Day 1. CPRS training can be completed at the following link: http://www.vehu.va.gov/cprstraining/.
The resident will be responsible for completion of an orientation checklist (to be provided by Pharmacy Supervisor or Residency Program Director) and will begin training as an Inpatient and Outpatient Clinical Staff Pharmacist. The resident will be provided training in VA ADERS, Prior Authorization Drug Review (PADR) Consults, and Lost-Opportunity Cost (LOC) initiatives. The resident will be provided a brief introduction to the Residency Learning System and PharmAcademic.
Acute Care
Acute Care (Internal Medicine & Critical Care) is a required, six-week learning experience at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO). This facility has 58 acute care beds, including 7 ICU beds, for both medical and surgical patients. During the Acute Care learning experience, the resident will be responsible for patients in the ICU and other patients on Ward 2A and 2B, as assigned.
While acting under the supervision of the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, routine responsibilities of the resident include, but are not limited to: ensure safe and effective medication use prescribed to inpatients, address formal pharmacotherapy consults with monitoring and proper documentation, provide drug information to both patients and providers, conduct medication reconciliation where appropriate, perform counseling sessions for all patients admitted with or started on anticoagulants, and provide discharge counseling where appropriate.
Drug Information Longitudinal
The drug information rotation at VHSO provides an intensive, dynamic experience in drug information and evidence-based practice. It is supplemented by opportunities to participate in the VHSO Pharmacy & Therapeutics Committee, MUE projects, and develop scientific writing skills. While providing significant experience in drug information and evidence-based practice, the rotation provides flexibility to tailor some activities to personal areas of interest. Residents are encouraged to explore areas of interest and develop projects around those areas. Activities in the drug information learning experience may overlap with the residency project learning experience.
Education Longitudinal
The Education longitudinal learning experience encompasses the requirements of the resident to complete at least 4 journal club presentations, at least 2 formal CE presentations, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program. This learning experience provides the resident with a significant opportunity to further develop presentation skills throughout the year.
Evaluation of Medication Use Systems Longitudinal
The evaluation of medication use systems longitudinal experience is designed to provide the resident with experience in various aspects of the medication use systems at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO). The resident will become familiar with quality assurance, root cause analysis (RCA), adverse drug event and adverse drug reaction reporting, and medication use evaluations (MUEs).
Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)
In this 6-week learning experience, the PGY1 pharmacy resident will provide pharmaceutical care in the ambulatory setting within the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT). The resident will interact with an interdisciplinary team including, physicians, midlevel providers, nursing staff, social workers, clerical staff, dieticians, patients, and caregivers. Emphasis within this experience will be placed on identifying, resolving, and preventing medication-related problems, as well as, effectively communicating with patients and health care professionals. The resident will actively participate in developing and documenting medication management plans, discover drug-induced problems, optimize drug therapy, and counsel patients. Teaching opportunities include providing pharmacy related education to patients, caregivers, and staff.
Home Based Primary Care
In this six-week learning experience, the residents will develop knowledge and understanding of the role of the Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Clinical Pharmacy Specialist (CPS). To achieve the desired level of familiarity, the resident will:
- Attend and participate in a weekly multidisciplinary meeting for Veteran's accepted into the HBPC program
- Function as the medication expert on the team by monitoring and coordinating both immediate and chronic pharmaceutical care needs for HBPC patients
- Review each patient's current medications for appropriate renal and hepatic dosing, indication, interactions, and adverse effects as well as monitoring parameters for both safety and efficacy.
- Identify unnecessary medications and recommend discontinuation, as appropriate.
- Integrate preventative medicine into patient reviews including screening for vaccination indications, vitamin supplementation, smoking cessation, or non-pharmacological alternatives to improve outcomes
Mental Health
In this six-week learning experience, the pharmacy resident will work in both inpatient and outpatient clinic settings and interact with all team members including physicians, APNs, nurses, social workers, psychologists, counselors, patients, and caregivers.
This rotation is designed to allow the resident to gain independence as a pharmacist as a member of a multidisciplinary healthcare team and to improve literary retrieval skills and communication with patients and with other healthcare providers. The resident is responsible for identifying, preventing, and resolving medication therapy issues for patients and serving as a drug information resource for the team. Residents will actively participate in discovering drug-induced problems, adjusting doses when necessary, counseling patients on medications when appropriate, and making sure patients are on the optimal drug regimen for each condition or disease state. Additionally, if applicable, the resident will have the opportunity to serve as a co-preceptor for 4th-year pharmacy students.
This rotation is designed to develop the following skills: presenting patients while utilizing the appropriate SOAP note format, completing medication reconciliation, selecting appropriate pharmacologic therapies, identifying potential and actual drug-related problems, performing polypharmacy reviews, monitoring medications, and assisting in the training of pharmacy students when they are present.
Residency Project
The pharmacy resident is required to conduct and complete a residency project by the end of the residency year. The resident is required to identify a topic that results in the improvement of patient care and/or increases adherence to medication prescribing practices at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks. The following is a list of goals and/or responsibilities that may be included in this rotation and is not all-inclusive:
- Writing an abstract
- Designing the study
- Filling out all appropriate research forms (as required)
- Gaining approval of the R&D Committee and IRB (as required)
- Presenting at a professional pharmacy meeting prior to completion of the residency
- Preparing a manuscript for publication
Staffing Longitudinal
The Staffing longitudinal is a required learning experience for the pharmacy practice resident. This is a 12 month long experience in which the resident will train and function in the role of a Clinical Staff Pharmacist at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO).
The resident will review, interpret, and verify medication orders for appropriateness, participate in patient medication profile review (allergies, drug interactions, labs, etc.), and provide drug and policy information to patients and medical center staff.
Pharmacy Management
The Pharmacy Management learning experience is a required longitudinal learning experience in which the resident will participate in the management of pharmacy services while becoming familiar with the practical application of pharmacoeconomic principles commonly utilized in the VA healthcare environment. Training will involve independent readings (as assigned by the preceptor), didactic sessions, and tasks requiring application of material learned.
The resident will work with a variety of VHSO pharmacy employees in diverse areas to accomplish tasks for this learning experience. Projects will be developed and assigned by the preceptor at the direction of committees, task forces, and informal groups and may involved independent or group learning experiences.
The resident will receive computer training to aid with the collection and analysis of information used in pharmacoeconomic analysis.
Resident may utilized parts of their 4 hours of dedicated administrative times to complete tasks associated with this learning experience or incorporate throughtout other learning experience activities.
Projects common to this longitudinal experience include, but are not limited to:
- Prior Authorization Drug Review (PADR) Consult processing
- Assistance in achieving the Lost-Opportunity Cos (LOC) goals established for the facility
- Completion of VA Adverse Drug Event Reporting System (VA ADERS) draft Adverse Reaction Tracking System (ARTS) reports
- Preparation of drug mongraph
- Completion of Pharmacy e-consults, as assigned
- Monthly lunches, calls, and meetins with facility leaders
Marcus Costner is VHSO's PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Current Title (s):
Associate Chief of Clinical Pharmacy, VHSO VA Medical Center Fayetteville, Arkansas
Clinical Assistant Professor at UAMS School of Pharmacy
Education:
- Pharm.D., University of Arkansas Medical School of Pharmacy, 2007
- PGY1 Pharmacy Residency, Little Rock, AR VA Medical Center, 2008
Other information:
Joined VHSO pharmacy services in 2012
Appointed Program Director of PGY1 Pharmacy Residency in 2012
Professional Biography:
Dr. Marcus Costner is the Associate Chief of Clinical Pharmacy at the VHSO VA Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Dr. Costner joined the VHSO team in 2012 where he is currently responsible for the oversight of planning, implementing, and management of the clinical pharmacy practice setting, assuring efficient and effective clinical services.
Dr. Costner’s commitment to pharmacy began in 1998 where he worked as a Pharmacy Technician before entering pharmacy school at UAMS in Little Rock, Arkansas in 2003.
In addition to his Associate Chief role, he serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at UAMS College of Pharmacy. In 2012, Dr. Costner was appointed as the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director for VHSO VA Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
All applicants must be graduates of an accredited pharmacy program in the United States and must possess an active license. United States citizenship is required.
Application Instructions
- Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS):
- All materials should be submitted through the PhORCAS portal
- Current C.V.
- Official copy of college of pharmacy transcript
- Three letters of recommendation
- Essay response to predefined questions
- Supplementary Questions: Please answer each of the following questions and submit through PhORCAS as a word document or PDF.
- Question 1. (Max 250 words)Why are you applying to our program? How do you think completion of this residency will help you reach your career goals?
- Question 2. (Max 250 words)Describe two personal characteristics that would promote success in a pharmacy residency program. Provide specific examples of how you used each characteristic to succeed in the past.Describe two personal characteristics that you hope to grow and develop during a pharmacy residency program. Please provide specific examples of how you want to cultivate these characteristics.
- Question 3: (Max 250 words)What are the top three goals you want to accomplish by the conclusion of the residency year?
- Question 4: (Max 250 words)Describe an experience where you felt unprepared to meet an expectation. How did you manage the situation?
- Supplementary Questions: Please answer each of the following questions and submit through PhORCAS as a word document or PDF.
- Application deadline: December 31
- Onsite interviews are required and will be scheduled during the months of January and February
Interviews
December
Due to the need for virtual recruitment this year, our program will host supplemental video conference sessions during the month of December. Applicants may choose to attend one of the sessions for the opportunity to learn more about our program as well as meet the RPD, current residents, and various preceptors. To attend a session, please see dates, times, and Webex links below.
- VHSO Pharmacy Residency Informational Meeting #1
- Monday, December 14th from 1PM to 3PM (Central)
- https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mde7580fccf8d1e89ef39a2204d39c8e8
- VHSO Pharmacy Residency Informational Meeting #2
- Tuesday, December 15th from 11AM to 1PM (Central)
- https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=ma4a774f79842e7743a7a34c4980554c1
- VHSO Pharmacy Residency Informational Meeting #3
- Thursday, December 17th from 10AM to 12PM (Central)
- https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=me7450b8879e87bd80117b78ec2bd52d3
- VHSO Pharmacy Residency Informational Meeting #4
- Friday, December 18th from 1PM to 3PM (Central)
- https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m2bec9d3542c31dc0f39136553b531ef0
January and February
- Applications received prior to the deadline will be reviewed and interviews offered within the first 2 weeks of January.
- Interviews are on Fridays at the end of January and through February.
- AM & PM Interview times are available.
- Interviews last approximately 6 hours.
Requirements to Receive Residency Certificate
- Contribute to optimal patient care and achieve the mission and goals of VHSO
- Compliance with all institutional and departmental policies
- Completion of 2080 hours of training
- Completion of all assignments and projects as defined by the preceptors and Residency Program Director
- Resident must have at least 75% of the ASHP Required Educational Goals and Objectives marked as Achieved for the Residency for successful completion of the program. A minimum of Satisfactory Progress is required for those Educational Goals not marked as Achieved for the Residency.
- Completion of the UAMS College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program. This includes at least one semester of Therapeutics Recitation and/or Supplemental Instruction
- Completion and formal presentation of a residency project
- Two major disease state or treatment-related presentations (Grand Rounds format). Other topics may be assigned or approved by the Residency Program Director
- Presentation at and participation in at least one Journal Club every 3 months
- Participation in at least one Medication Use Evaluation through the MUE Committee
- Presentation in at least one P&T Committee meeting
- Attend at least one professional local, state or regional meeting and one national meeting as approved by the RPD and Chief of Pharmacy Service
- Participation in recruiting activities for the residency
- Prescription processing as assigned
- Quarterly submission of the updated Resident Development Plan
For more information
Contact Marcus Costner, Pharm.D, BCPS, at 4709-443-4301 ext. 65986 or email at marcus.costner@va.gov.