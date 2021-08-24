Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer at or donate to Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.
Become a volunteer
Volunteers provide many important functions and help make our patient’s stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer’s talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.
By volunteering at a VA health care facility, you'll provide critical support to our nation's heroes.
Benefits of volunteering
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free meals during shifts of four or more hours
- Free parking
- Educational opportunities
- Annual tuberculosis test
- Free annual flu shots
- Job skills development
- Career exploration opportunities
Volunteer Duties
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Van Drivers - Pick-up Veteran patients for outpatient clinic appointments at the Fayetteville and community-based outpatient clinics (CBOC). To fill this role, you must have a current drivers license, automobile insurance, and pass a physical exam.
Concierge/Information Desk Volunteer - Greet visitors; assists with information and clinic locations.
Office Assistant - Assist a variety of medical or administrative offices. Duties include filing, shredding, answering phones, and greeting and directing patients and visitors.
Pharmacy Assistant - Assist Veterans and visitors at the pharmacy window.
Escort Volunteers - Provide assistance with pushing patients in wheelchairs to their scheduled appointments and delivery of items to various areas.
Coffee Cart - Serve coffee to inpatients and in outpatient clinics/waiting areas.
Magazine/Book Cart - Sort donated magazines and books; take the cart to designated waiting areas and visit inpatients.
Vital Signs - Take outpatient vital signs.
Welcome Desk Volunteer - Greets patients and visitors in various clinics; notifies technician of arrival.
Make a donation
Generous donations from people like you help us provide enhanced services to Veterans receiving care. You can make a monetary donation by mail or drop off a donation of materials to one of our campuses.
Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veteran patients, including:
- Coffee service
- Recreational activities
- Social services needs
- Homeless Program
- Canteen Book Program
- PRRC Program
- Hospice Palliative Care unit
Non-cash contributions are used to make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Items which are accepted include:
- Books and magazines (clean and no older than four months old)
- Coffee (regular and decaf)
- Clean, new, or gently used clothing (jeans and polo shirts; no dress clothes)
- New underwear, t-shirts, socks (in original packages)
- Telephone cards (with receipts)
- Reading glasses (all strengths)
- Puzzle books
- Full-size comfort items (shampoo, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, shaving cream, combs, etc.); we cannot use hotel-size comfort items
- Children’s coloring books/colors; small new stuffed toys
- Fabric ditty bags (children and adult fabrics that are 14" X 14" with handles)
Contact us
To volunteer or make a donation, call or visit the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formerly Voluntary Service). We will be happy to receive your application and discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America’s Veterans.
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formerly Voluntary Service)can be reached at 479-444-5060 for more information.