Volunteer or donate

By volunteering at a VA health care facility, you'll provide critical support to our nation's heroes.

Benefits of volunteering

In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:

Free meals during shifts of four or more hours

Free parking

Educational opportunities

Annual tuberculosis test

Free annual flu shots

Job skills development

Career exploration opportunities

Volunteer Duties

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Van Drivers - Pick-up Veteran patients for outpatient clinic appointments at the Fayetteville and community-based outpatient clinics (CBOC). To fill this role, you must have a current drivers license, automobile insurance, and pass a physical exam.

Concierge/Information Desk Volunteer - Greet visitors; assists with information and clinic locations.

Office Assistant - Assist a variety of medical or administrative offices. Duties include filing, shredding, answering phones, and greeting and directing patients and visitors.

Pharmacy Assistant - Assist Veterans and visitors at the pharmacy window.

Escort Volunteers - Provide assistance with pushing patients in wheelchairs to their scheduled appointments and delivery of items to various areas.

Coffee Cart - Serve coffee to inpatients and in outpatient clinics/waiting areas.

Magazine/Book Cart - Sort donated magazines and books; take the cart to designated waiting areas and visit inpatients.

Vital Signs - Take outpatient vital signs.

Welcome Desk Volunteer - Greets patients and visitors in various clinics; notifies technician of arrival.