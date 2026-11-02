VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
At VA Fayetteville Coastal health care, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
2300 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301-3856
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Stories
When regional leaders, healthcare executives, and military partners gathered for the 2026 Greater Fayetteville Chamber State of the Community, the core takeaway for local military families was clear: every major investment across Cumberland County strengthens the safety net for Sandhills Veterans.