About VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System

The VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System provides you with exceptional care that improves the health and well-being of Veterans. Our teams work in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery, and continuous improvement.

Health care and services

The VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System is a Complexity Level 1C health care system in Southeastern North Carolina and is a part of Health Service Area (HSA) 2.1 in Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 2. The health system is among one of the fastest-growing VA Health Care enterprises in the nation, serving approximately 129,000 Veterans in a 19-county area of southeastern North Carolina.

Our facilities include the Fayetteville VA Medical Center, a community living center, two health care centers, 9 outpatient clinics, a rehabilitation center and an inpatient acute dialysis center. To learn more about the services each Fayetteville health care location offers, visit the VA Fayetteville Coastal health services page.

The VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System is an innovative care center within the Health Service Area (HSA) 2.1 in Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 2. HSA 2.1 includes medical centers in Asheville, Durham, Fayetteville, and Salisbury in North Carolina; and Hampton, Richmond, and Salem in Virginia; and 38 outpatient clinics in North Carolina and Virginia.

Learn more about VISN 6

Teaching and learning

The VA Fayetteville Coastal Medical Center has affiliations with 44 colleges and universities that include 112 programs, including a stand-alone Dental Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency program that collaborates with Fort Bragg dental training facilities. Primary clinical affiliations include:

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School of Medicine, Department of Ophthalmology

East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine

Campbell University Pharmacy Residency Program

Fast facts

In 2025, we served 97,000 unique Veterans in our 19-county service area.

We had 2,254 full-time employees.

More than 97% of Veterans in the region can be at a VA primary care appointment within a one-hour drive.

More than 97% of Veterans are seen within 30 days of their requested appointment date.

In 2025, we had 1,103,872 outpatient visits, 32,339 emergency room visits, and 1,772 hospital admissions.

Accreditation

The Fayetteville VA Medical Center is accredited by:

The Joint Commission

College of American Pathologists

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

American College of Radiology

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports