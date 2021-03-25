About VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System

The VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System provides you with exceptional care that improves the health and well-being of Veterans. Our teams work in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery, and continuous improvement.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services in a 19-county area of southeastern North Carolina. Our facilities include our Fayetteville VA Medical Center and 16 community-based outpatient clinics. To learn more about the services each Fayetteville health care location offers, visit the VA Fayetteville Coastal health services page.

The VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System is an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 6 (VISN 6). VISN 6 includes medical centers in Asheville, Durham, Fayetteville, and Salisbury in North Carolina; and Hampton, Richmond, and Salem in Virginia; and 38 outpatient clinics in North Carolina and Virginia.

Learn more about VISN 6

Teaching and learning

The VA Fayetteville Coastal Medical Center has affiliations with 44 colleges and universities that include 112 programs, including a stand-alone Dental Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency program that collaborates with Fort Bragg dental training facilities. Primary clinical affiliations include:

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill School of Medicine, Department of Ophthalmology

East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine

Campbell University Pharmacy Residency Program

Fast facts

In 2018, we served 75,112 Veterans in our 19-county service area.

We had 2,254 full-time employees.

More than 97% of Veterans in the region can be at a VA primary care appointment within a one-hour drive.

More than 97% of Veterans are seen within 30 days of their requested appointment date.

In 2018, we had 338,184 outpatient visits, 8,732 emergency room visits, and 967 hospital admissions.

Accreditation

The Fayetteville VA Medical Center is accredited by:

The Joint Commission

College of American Pathologists

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

American College of Radiology

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports