Our History

About this Facility

Since 1940, the Fayetteville VA Medical Center (VAMC) has improved the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. We consider it our privilege to serve your health care needs in any way we can. Medical, mental health, women's health care and specialty services are available to more than 157,000 veterans living in a 21-county area of North Carolina and South Carolina.

The VA Medical Center of Fayetteville, NC is located at 2300 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC within 10 miles of Fort Bragg and Pope Army Air Base. In addition, Camp Lejeune and Seymour Johnson Air Force base lie in the facility’s catchment area. The Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) is a general medicine, surgery and mental health facility. The Fayetteville VAMC is a Complexity Level 2 Medical Center and is authorized 58 general medical, surgical, and mental health beds. It also maintains a 69-bed long-term care unit. The medical center serves Veterans in 19 counties in southeastern North Carolina and two counties in northeastern South Carolina.

Current expansion projects include: Construction of a 10,000 square foot CBOC in Goldsboro, NC; a 10,000 square foot CBOC in Jacksonville, NC; a 85,000 square foot Multi-Specialty Outpatient Clinic in Wilmington, NC and a 250,000 square foot Health Care Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

VHA Mission Statement

Honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.

VHA Vision Statement

VHA will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient centered and evidence based.

This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.

It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation's well-being through education, research and service in National emergencies.

Core Values - "I CARE"

I ntegrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

ntegrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage. C ommitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA's mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

ommitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA's mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities. A dvocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

dvocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries. R espect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

espect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it. Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

Accreditation and Achievements

The Fayetteville VAMC has full accreditation by The Joint Commission, College of American Pathologists, Nuclear Regulatory Commission and accreditation for the Mammography Department from the American College of Radiology and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities for homeless programs. We are recognized by The Joint Commission as one of the Top Performers on Key Quality Measures.

The Fayetteville VAMC received the “Above and Beyond” Award from the North Carolina National Guard and Reserve. The award honors employers who go “Above and Beyond” to support employees serving in the National Guard and Reserves through policies and attitudes. The medical center also received recognition for support of the Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel System (DEMPS) for Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Gustav.

Community-Based Outpatient Clinics and new construction

In addition to our main facility and Village Green in Fayetteville, we offer primary care and mental health care services at our Community-Based Outpatient and outreach Clinics.