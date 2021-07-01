Leadership
Director, FNCVAMC
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: 910-488-2120
Acting Assistant Medical Center Director
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: 910-343-5300 Ext 3551
Associate Director of Operations
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 7100
Chief of Staff/Chief, Surgical Service/Chief, Orthopedics
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: 910-475-6275
Associate Director, of Patient Care Services
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 7063