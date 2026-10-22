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Leadership

Find contact information for members of VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System's leadership team.

Mrs. Fryar, Executive Director

Executive Director

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Phone:

Cheryl Perry, Interim Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Official Headshot_Dan Fields_Glasses High Res

Associate Director of Operations

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Phone:

A woman in a red blazer smiles with an American flag in the background.

Interim Associate Director of Patient Care Services

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Mr. John Stout is the Associate Director for Clinical Business Operations since March 2024.

Associate Director for Clinical Business Operations

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Mr. Deloach

Assistant Director

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Phone: