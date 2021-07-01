 Skip to Content
Find contact information for members of VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System's leadership team.
Daniel Dücker, Executive Director
Daniel L. Dücker

Director, FNCVAMC

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Phone: 910-488-2120

Deborah Caruso, Acting Assistant Medical Center Director
Deborah M. Caruso

Acting Assistant Medical Center Director

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Phone: 910-343-5300 Ext 3551

Daniel Fields, Associate Director
Dwight D. Fields

Associate Director of Operations

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 7100

Dr. Jeffrey Morgan, Chief of Staff
Jeffrey S. Morgan

Chief of Staff/Chief, Surgical Service/Chief, Orthopedics

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Phone: 910-475-6275

Debra Young, Associate Director
Debra Young

Associate Director, of Patient Care Services

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 7063