Mission and vision

Our vision

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System serves Veterans in every major city in the state through our 16 community-based clinics, our community living center, and our acute-care medical center.

Located near Fayetteville, Fayetteville Coastal VA Medical Center is part of the VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System.