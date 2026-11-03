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Mission and vision

VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our vision

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience. 

Who we serve

VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System serves Veterans in every major city in the state through our 16 community-based clinics, our community living center, and our acute-care medical center.

Located near Fayetteville, Fayetteville Coastal VA Medical Center is part of the VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System.

Learn more about how we serve Veterans

  • Learn more about the VA Fayetteville Coastal leadership team.

  • Find health care and services you need to stay healthy.

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