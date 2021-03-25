Mission and vision
VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our vision
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System serves Veterans in every major city in the state through our 16 community-based clinics, our community living center, and our acute-care medical center.
Located near Fayetteville, Fayetteville Coastal VA Medical Center is part of the VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System.