Performance
Find out how VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System compares to non-VA health care facilities in your area and nationwide. Compare our quality of health care to regional and national averages at non-VA health care facilities. Learn about VA appointment wait times and Veteran satisfaction at VA facilities.
VA health care performance measures
Compare VA quality of health care to non-VA facilities, including care at hospitals and outpatient clinics in your area and nationwide.
Get average appointment wait times at VA health care facilities, including wait times for returning and new patients.
VA measures Veteran satisfaction with getting timely appointments at each of our health facilities. We use a health care industry standard, the Consumer Assessment of Health and Systems survey, to collect feedback from 150,000 Veterans across the United States every 6 months.