Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

A nondenominational chapel is located on the first floor of the hospital. An ecumenical (or non denominational) worship service is held every Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the Medical Center Chapel.

Services may also be seen on channel 7 of the patients in-room TV. Also, motivational, inspiration, and patriotic tapes are shown daily on channel 7.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

Please contact Chaplain Service at 910-488-2120, ext. 7031 for additional information or to speak with one of our Chaplains.

Interfaith Chapel

Fayetteville VA Medical Center

First Floor

Map of Fayetteville campus

Hours: 24/7