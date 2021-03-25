Chaplain services
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
A nondenominational chapel is located on the first floor of the hospital. An ecumenical (or non denominational) worship service is held every Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the Medical Center Chapel.
Services may also be seen on channel 7 of the patients in-room TV. Also, motivational, inspiration, and patriotic tapes are shown daily on channel 7.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
Please contact Chaplain Service at 910-488-2120, ext. 7031 for additional information or to speak with one of our Chaplains.
Interfaith Chapel
Fayetteville VA Medical Center
First Floor
Map of Fayetteville campus
Hours: 24/7