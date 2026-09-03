Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Fayetteville Coastal health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Fayetteville Coastal health care.

Mailing address

VA Fayetteville Coastal Medical Center

2300 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28301

Main phone numbers

Local: 910-488-2120

Toll-free: 800-771-6106

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.