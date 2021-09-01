Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Fayetteville Coastal health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Fayetteville Coastal health care.
Mailing address
VA Fayetteville Coastal Medical Center
2300 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Main phone numbers
Local: 910-488-2120
Toll-free: 800-771-6106
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.
|910-488-2120 Option 2
|Audiology
|910-488-2120 Option 2
|910-475-6848
|Billing and Insurance
|910-488-2120 Option 2
|1-866-290-9438
|Caregiver Support Program
|910-488-2120 Option 2
|910-488-2120 Ext 7558
|Chaplain Services
|910-488-2120 Option 2
|910-488-2120 Ext 7031
|Dental Clinic
|910-488-2120 Option 2
|910-488-2120 Ext 7029
|DAV (Disabled American Veterans)
|910-488-2120 Option 2
|910-488-2120 Ext 7302
|Eligibility and Health Benefits
|910-488-2120 Option 2
|910-475-6016
|910-4756469
|Mental Health
|910-4756469
|910-488-2120 Ext 7824
|Minority Veterans Program Coordinator
|910-4756469
|910-488-2120 Ext 5907
|MyHealthEVet Coordinator
|910-4756469
|910-475-6006
|910-488-2120 Ext 7092
|Optical Shop
|910-488-2120 Ext 7092
|910-475-6007
|Patient Advocates
|910-488-2120 Ext 7092
|910-488-2120 Ext 6266
|Pharmacy
|910-488-2120 Ext 7092
|910-488-2120 Ext 7611
|Police Services
|910-488-2120 Ext 7092
|910-822-7922
|Privacy and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Office
|910-488-2120 Ext 7092
|910-488-2120 Ext 7019
|Prosthetics
|910-488-2120 Ext 7092
|910-475-6824
|Telehealth
|910-488-2120 Ext 7092
|910-475-6374
|Transition & Care Management
|910-488-2120 Ext 7092
|910-475-6255
|Urgent Care in the Community Questions (Mission Act)
|910-488-2120 Ext 7092
|910-475-6650
|Volunteer Services
|910-488-2120 Ext 7092
|910-822-7027
|Women Veterans Health Program
|910-488-2120 Ext 7092
|910-488-2120 Ext 7816
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System.
Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 7092
Email:
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 910-488-2120 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by Fayetteville Coastal VA Medical Center
Email: VHAFNCFOIA@VA.GOV
Fax: 910-822-7097
Mail:
Fayetteville Coastal VA Medical Center
Privacy Office
Office 1048
2300 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
For questions about your request to VA Fayetteville Coastal
Phone: 910-488-2120 Ext. 7019
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Fayetteville Coastal.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-event/
Phone: 800-994-6610, ext. 5828
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018