Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Fayetteville Coastal health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Fayetteville Coastal health care.

Mailing address

VA Fayetteville Coastal Medical Center
2300 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301

Main phone numbers

Local: 910-488-2120
Toll-free: 800-771-6106

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.

A – F

Appointments910-488-2120 Option 2Audiology910-475-6848Billing and Insurance1-866-290-9438Caregiver Support Program910-488-2120 Ext 7558Chaplain Services910-488-2120 Ext 7031Community Nursing Home (CNH) and Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE)910-488-2120 Ext 207312Dental Clinic910-488-2120 Ext 7029DAV (Disabled American Veterans)910-488-2120 Ext 7302Eligibility and Health Benefits910-475-6016

G – M

Geriatrics and Extended Care (GEC), Community Living Center, Palliative and Hospice Care910-488-2120 Ext 5912Health Promotion & Disease Prevention910-4756469Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Fayetteville910-488-2120 Ext 205261Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Jacksonville910-353-6406 Ext 252068Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Robeson910-272-3220 Ext 271026Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) Wilmington910-343-5300 Ext 283618Medical Foster Home (MFH)910-488-2120 x 207599Mental Health910-488-2120 Ext 7824Minority Veterans Program Coordinator910-488-2120 Ext 5907MyHealthEVet Coordinator910-475-6006

N – Z

Non-Institutional Care (NIC) Skilled Nursing, Adult Day Health Care, Home Health Aide, and Home Respite910-488-2120 x 205962Optical Shop910-475-6007Patient Advocates910-488-2120 Ext 6266Pharmacy910-488-2120 Ext 7611Physician Recruiter910-987-9627Police Services910-822-7922Privacy and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Office910-488-2120 Ext 7019Prosthetics910-475-6824Public Affairs Officer910-488-2120 Ext 7092Telehealth910-475-6374Transition & Care Management910-475-6255Urgent Care in the Community Questions (Mission Act)910-475-6650Volunteer Services910-822-7027Women Veterans Health Prog910-488-2120 Ext 7816

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System.

Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 7997
Email: VHAFNCFayettevillePAO@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 910-488-2120  and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by Fayetteville Coastal VA Medical Center

Email: VHAFNCFOIA@VA.GOV
Fax:
Mail:

Fayetteville Coastal VA Medical Center
Privacy Office
Office 1048
2300 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301

For questions about your request to VA Fayetteville Coastal

Phone: 910-488-2120 Ext. 7019

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

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Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-event/
Phone: 800-994-6610, ext. 5828
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

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