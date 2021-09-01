 Skip to Content
Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Fayetteville Coastal health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Fayetteville Coastal health care.

Mailing address

VA Fayetteville Coastal Medical Center
2300 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301

Main phone numbers

Local: 910-488-2120
Toll-free: 800-771-6106

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.

Appointments 910-488-2120 Option 2
Appointments Audiology 910-488-2120 Option 2 910-475-6848
Appointments Billing and Insurance 910-488-2120 Option 2 1-866-290-9438
Appointments Caregiver Support Program 910-488-2120 Option 2 910-488-2120 Ext 7558
Appointments Chaplain Services 910-488-2120 Option 2 910-488-2120 Ext 7031
Appointments Dental Clinic 910-488-2120 Option 2 910-488-2120 Ext 7029
Appointments DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 910-488-2120 Option 2 910-488-2120 Ext 7302
Appointments Eligibility and Health Benefits 910-488-2120 Option 2 910-475-6016
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention 910-4756469
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Mental Health 910-4756469 910-488-2120 Ext 7824
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Minority Veterans Program Coordinator 910-4756469 910-488-2120 Ext 5907
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention MyHealthEVet Coordinator 910-4756469 910-475-6006
News and Media 910-488-2120 Ext 7092
News and Media Optical Shop 910-488-2120 Ext 7092 910-475-6007
News and Media Patient Advocates 910-488-2120 Ext 7092 910-488-2120 Ext 6266
News and Media Pharmacy 910-488-2120 Ext 7092 910-488-2120 Ext 7611
News and Media Police Services 910-488-2120 Ext 7092 910-822-7922
News and Media Privacy and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Office 910-488-2120 Ext 7092 910-488-2120 Ext 7019
News and Media Prosthetics 910-488-2120 Ext 7092 910-475-6824
News and Media Telehealth 910-488-2120 Ext 7092 910-475-6374
News and Media Transition & Care Management 910-488-2120 Ext 7092 910-475-6255
News and Media Urgent Care in the Community Questions (Mission Act) 910-488-2120 Ext 7092 910-475-6650
News and Media Volunteer Services 910-488-2120 Ext 7092 910-822-7027
News and Media Women Veterans Health Program 910-488-2120 Ext 7092 910-488-2120 Ext 7816

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Fayetteville Coastal Healthcare System.

Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 7092
Email: 

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 910-488-2120  and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by Fayetteville Coastal VA Medical Center

Email: VHAFNCFOIA@VA.GOV
Fax: 910-822-7097
Mail:

Fayetteville Coastal VA Medical Center
Privacy Office
Office 1048
2300 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301

For questions about your request to VA Fayetteville Coastal

Phone: 910-488-2120 Ext. 7019

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-event/
Phone: 800-994-6610, ext. 5828
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: