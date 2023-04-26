Veterans Experience--RSVP Required

Veterans Experience For Fayetteville Health Care Systems

Would you like support with filing a new disability claim with

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)? Do you have questions about VA appeals or VA benefits to which you may be entitled? Face-to-Face assistance is offered with: filing new claims, checking on existing claims, appeals, accepting all claim related evidence for processing and providing information regarding benefit related VA programs.

**BRING DD214 & All medical records about your disability (both military and civilian)