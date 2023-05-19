Pride Month activities include a car parade, health & employment fair

Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System joins millions of American in celebrating Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month (LGBTQ+).

We invite Veterans and their families to join us for our annual car parade, health and employment fair, Friday, June 16, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 Raeford Road. Participants can join the fun by decorating their vehicles and driving around campus as a demonstration of pride and support.

VA health care programs and community organizations will be on hand to share information regarding VA health benefits, VA and community educational and employment opportunities.