Serve those who served our country

June 10, 2023 career fair

On June 10, 2023, the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System will host an in-person career fair at our Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 S. Raeford Rd, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you have experience as a Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, Nursing Assistant or Advance Medical Support Assistant, we need you to help care for our Nation's Veterans. Full time, weekends, night shift, day shifts are available.

Veterans we are also hiring police officers, housekeeping aides, motor vehicle operators, program support assistants, administrative officers, and other positions.

VA employees are eligible for generous benefits including paid leave, health insurance, life insurance, and retirement packages.

Here’s what you need to bring to the Career Fair

Two forms of ID. A driver's license or state issued ID along with either a social security card, birth certificate, or U.S. Passport

Copy of your most recent SF-50 if you are a former or current Federal employee

Copy of DD214 and 30% or more disability letter ( required for police officers, housekeeping aides, motor vehicle operators, program support assistants, administrative officers, and other positions.)

Copy of Schedule A letter ( required for police officers, housekeeping aides, motor vehicle operators, program support assistants, administrative officers, and other positions).

Copy of resume or copy of transcript if using education to determine qualification

Don’t miss this opportunity to take the first steps toward your VA career.