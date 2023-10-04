Rsvp Veterans will be assisted in order of arrival during event.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Winston-Salem Regional Office is holding a Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 19th and 20th from 9am until 3pm, and Saturday October 21st from 9am to 2pm to provide face-to-face assistance with VA claims and information on VA operations.

Representatives from Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be on hand to help veterans file claims, address questions for current claims, and learn more about VA benefits including Veteran Readiness & Employment, education, home loans, insurance, and burial benefits.

Vet Center counselors will be onsite to assist with bereavement, military sexual trauma, substance abuse, and mental health screening. The Veterans Health Administration will be conducting onsite Toxic Exposure Screening.

