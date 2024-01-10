Veterans Town Hall
January Veterans Town Hall
When:
Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
7300 South Raeford Road
Fayetteville, NC
Cost:
Free
The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System will host a Veterans Town Hall meeting January 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 S. Raeford Road, Fayetteville, N.C.
Leadership and representatives from the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System, Winston-Salem VA Regional Office, and Fayetteville Vet Center will provide updates and answer questions.