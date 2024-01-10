Skip to Content

Veterans Town Hall

January Veterans Town Hall

When:

Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET

Where:

Cumberland County VA Clinic

7300 South Raeford Road

Fayetteville, NC

Cost:

Free

The Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System will host a Veterans Town Hall meeting January 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Fayetteville VA Health Care Center, 7300 S. Raeford Road, Fayetteville, N.C.

Leadership and representatives from the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System, Winston-Salem VA Regional Office, and Fayetteville Vet Center will provide updates and answer questions.

