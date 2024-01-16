MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY Events

MLK Event Fayetteville VA Medical Center

Each year, on the third Monday in January, the Department of Veteran Affairs stands with the Nation in honoring the life and enduring influence of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King is celebrated as a champion of nonviolence in America and as a prominent figure in the Civil Rights Movement.

In 1994, Congress passed the King Holiday and Service Act, designating the Martin Luther King, Jr., Federal Holiday (MLK Day) as a National Day of Service. All Americans are encouraged to volunteer to improve their communities.

This year holds a particular significance as it marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Department of Veteran Affairs recognizes that freedom, equality, and inclusion true force multipliers and imperative to the national defense and our Nation’s strength.

Event can be attended in-person at 7300 S Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304 or online at https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mb07e3b79da814d21b849909961e02bea