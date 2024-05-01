10th ANNUAL MILITARY WOMEN’S HEALTH SYMPOSIUM
When:
Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
CEU: .5
Contact Hours: 5.25
Nursing Contact Hours: 5.25 Nursing Contact Hours will be awarded to participants who attend 90% of this educational activity.
Southern Regional Area Health Education Center is approved as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the North
Carolina Nurses Association, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation.
AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™
Credit Statement: The Southern Regional AHEC designates this live activity for a maximum of 5.25 hours AMA PRA Category 1
Credit(s)™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity
Accreditation: This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essentials and Standards of the North Carolina
Medical Society (NCMS) through the joint providership of the Southern Regional AHEC, Duke AHEC, the VA Fayetteville Coastal Health
System, and Womack Army Medical Center . The Southern Regional AHEC is accredited by the NCMS to provide continuing medical
education for physicians.
Disclosure Statement: The Southern Regional AHEC adheres to ACCME Standards for Integrity and Independence in Accredited
Continuing Education regarding industry support of continuing medical education. Disclosures of faculty/planning committee
members and relationships with ineligible companies which are entities that produce, market, resell, or distribute health care goods
or services consumed by or used on patients will be made known at the activity. Speakers are also expected to openly disclose
a discussion of any off-label, experimental, or investigative use of drugs or devices in their presentations. All relevant financial
relationships have been identified and mitigated.
Additional Credit: Other health professionals will receive Southern Regional AHEC CEU and/or contact hours and a certificate of
attendance from an AMA PRA Category 1™ activity. These certificates are accepted by the NC boards for physician assistants, nurse
practitioners, nurses, physical therapists and athletic trainers. License requirements are subject to change. Southern Regional AHEC
recommends that participants contact their licensing boards with specific questions. Southern Regional AHEC will provide 0.50
Continuing Education Units (5.25 contact hours) to participants upon completion of this activity.
NC Psychologists Category A: The program will provide 5.25 contact hours (category A) continuing education credit to NC
Psychologists.
Southern Regional AHEC is solely responsible for all aspects of the programs. No partial credit will be given. Credit will be awarded to
participants who attend 100% of the program.
Substitutes/Refunds/Transfers
• Cancellations must be in writing (fax, email, or mail)
• Registrants cancelling between two weeks and two full business days prior to the first day of the event are refunded at 70% of the
registration fee subject to a minimum $25 cancellation fee.
• No refunds or credits will be given for cancellations received less than two full business days prior to the event.
• Cancellations greater than 2 weeks prior to the event will receive 100% refund.
• No vouchers will be issued in lieu of a refund.
• Transfers/substitute(s) welcome (notify in advance of the program)
Attendance at this activity grants permission for Southern Regional AHEC to use any photographs, audio, video, or other images from this
activity for promotional or educational purposes. Please notify an AHEC staff member if you have concerns.
Celebrating its 10th year, the 2024 Military Women’s Health Symposium underscores the increasingly vital role of women in the US Armed Services, encompassing leadership, expanding combat roles, and the rising numbers of service women. This annual gathering serves as a pivotal platform dedicated to advancing healthcare for women in the military, fostering collaboration among military, VA, and community healthcare providers, alongside service women, women veterans, advocates, and support organizations. The symposium acts as a bridge, seamlessly connecting active duty to veteran and community healthcare systems, fostering a collective expertise that acknowledges and addresses the distinctive needs and health conditions prevalent among military women.
Join us in a decade-long commitment to enhancing the well-being of those who serve.