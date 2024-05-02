14th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





The 14th Annual VA2K takes place on May 15. The VA2K Walk & Roll is a national event presented by the Employee Whole Health Program. It inspires Veterans and VA Staff to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses. Incorporating regular physical activity into our lifestyle is one of the most important things we can do to improve our health. We know that work site health promotion activities enhance employee engagement and contribute to improved health and productivity. When we take care of ourselves, we are better able to take care of our Veterans.

The VA2K Walk & Roll event is presented by the Employee Whole Health Program and inspires Veterans and VA Staff to live healthier lifestyles and reduce preventable injuries and illnesses. Find out more about VA’s Whole Health approach to health care and discover new ways to support your health and well-being.