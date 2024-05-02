Skip to Content

4th Annual PRIDE CAR PARADE HEALTH, EMPLOYMENT & EDUCATION FAIR

LGBTQ+, Veterans, Inclusion, Pride

When:

Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

Out front

7300 South Raeford Road

Fayetteville, NC

Cost:

Free

While the focus of the Fair is on affirming and welcoming services and resources for the LGBTQ+, the VA is dedicated to Serving All Who Served.  We want to extend our audience to include all Veterans, Staff, Active-Duty Military, Families, Friends, Allies, and anyone from the public interested in learning more about the services available.  

There will be food trucks, a DJ, mindful art, and other fun activities. The event will be held at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center at 7300 S. Raeford Rd., Fayetteville NC 28304.  

