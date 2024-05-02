4th Annual PRIDE CAR PARADE HEALTH, EMPLOYMENT & EDUCATION FAIR

LGBTQ+, Veterans, Inclusion, Pride

When: Fri. Jun 7, 2024, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm ET Where: Out front 7300 South Raeford Road Fayetteville, NC Get directions on Google Maps to Cumberland County VA Clinic Cost: Free





While the focus of the Fair is on affirming and welcoming services and resources for the LGBTQ+, the VA is dedicated to Serving All Who Served. We want to extend our audience to include all Veterans, Staff, Active-Duty Military, Families, Friends, Allies, and anyone from the public interested in learning more about the services available.



There will be food trucks, a DJ, mindful art, and other fun activities. The event will be held at the Fayetteville VA Health Care Center at 7300 S. Raeford Rd., Fayetteville NC 28304.