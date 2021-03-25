Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Fayetteville Coastal health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Glenda Lindsay
Chief, Veteran Experience Officer
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: 910-475-6273
Email: VHAFNCCustomerService@va.gov
Christina Gomez
Patient Advocate
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 6266
Email: VHAFNCCustomerService@va.gov
Jonathan A. Bennett
Patient Advocate
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 6266
Email: VHAFNCCustomerService@va.gov
Tennie Williams-Harris
Patient Advocate
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 6266
Email: VHAFNCCustomerService@va.gov
Milton Evans
Patient Advocate
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 6266
Email: VHAFNCCustomerService@va.gov
Sheldon Edwards
Patient Advocate
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 6266
Email: VHAFNCCustomerService@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Coastal
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights