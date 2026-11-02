Returning service member care
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Marisol Huertas
Post 9/11 M2VA Program Manager
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone:
Email: Marisol.Huertas@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Coastal
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Fayetteville Coastal provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.