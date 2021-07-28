Suicide prevention
If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Fayetteville Coastal health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.
Connect with a care coordinator
Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.
Patricia Glenn
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Phone: 910-488-2120, ext. 7260
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Coastal
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks