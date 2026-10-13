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Women Veteran Care

VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. The Women Veteran Program Manager can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a Women Veteran Program Manager (WVPM)

You can be connected with the us by calling 910-488-2120 ext 201208

Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
The Women Veterans Call Center is your guide to VA. Call or text 855-829-6636.

Women Veteran Call Center

The Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC) receives and responds to questions from women Veterans, their families, and caregivers across the nation about available VA services and resources.

The phone number for the WVCC is 855-VA-WOMEN or .

Women Veterans Call Center representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, excluding federal holidays.

The WVCC is staffed by knowledgeable VA employees who can provide information about benefits, eligibility, and services, including health care services for women Veterans. The call center staff is trained to answer questions and provide referrals to the appropriate people.

Other resources

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Fayetteville Coastal health care.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Fayetteville Coastal health care and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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