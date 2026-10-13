Women Veteran Care
VA Fayetteville Coastal Health Care System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. The Women Veteran Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a Women Veteran Program Manager (WVPM)
You can be connected with the us by calling 910-488-2120 ext 201208
Care we provide at VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
Women Veteran Call Center
The Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC) receives and responds to questions from women Veterans, their families, and caregivers across the nation about available VA services and resources.
The phone number for the WVCC is 855-VA-WOMEN or
Women Veterans Call Center representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, excluding federal holidays.
The WVCC is staffed by knowledgeable VA employees who can provide information about benefits, eligibility, and services, including health care services for women Veterans. The call center staff is trained to answer questions and provide referrals to the appropriate people.